POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A festive Christmas celebration took a devastating turn when gunfire erupted in Pompano Beach.

Around 7:21 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies responded to the scene, discovering two adult males with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where one of the individuals was tragically pronounced deceased.

The shooting has prompted an intensive investigation by BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units to uncover the circumstances that led to this heartbreaking incident.

Details surrounding the motive or potential suspects are yet to be disclosed as authorities work to piece together the events that tainted what should have been a joyful occasion.

