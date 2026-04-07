POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Pompano Beach. Investigators are searching for information regarding the death of 40-year-old Rayon Sanchez, with a reward of up to $5,000 offered for tips leading to an arrest.

Deputies responded to reports of an injured man lying in the roadway in the 1600 block of North Dixie Highway at approximately 2 a.m. on April 5. Upon arrival, they located Sanchez, who had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation led to a temporary closure of the 1600 block of North Dixie Highway. The roadway was shut down to traffic for approximately 4 hours while the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene units processed the evidence before the street was reopened to the public.

Detective Allison Craven-Swan is the lead contact for the investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Craven-Swan at 954-321-4200 or to submit information through the SaferWatch mobile application.

Broward Crime Stoppers is facilitating the reward for anonymous tips. To be eligible for the cash reward of up to $5,000, individuals must contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), submit a tip at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477) from a cellphone within the United States.

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