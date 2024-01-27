LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting occurred in Lauderhill just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning near 2000 block of Northwest and 46th Ave.

According to Lauderhill fire rescue, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive remains unclear and the investigation is underway.

Officials urge anyone with information, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.