Fatal rollover crash shuts down SB Sawgrass Expressway

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down all southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward due to a fatal crash.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Atlantic Boulevard, just after 6 a.m., Monday.

All southbound lanes on the Sawgrass Expressway are closed at the 8th mile post due to a Fatal Investigation that’s taking place at the moment. Please seek alternate route!! pic.twitter.com/rVnR5CXxrk — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) August 19, 2019

7SkyForce HD was above the expressway where a car could be seen on its roof.

Another car was badly damaged on the side of the road.

Tire marks and debris scattered over several lanes.

Motorists are being forced to exit at Atlantic Boulevard.

Alternate routes include Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs Drive and University Drive.

