OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - In a tragic incident that unfolded around midnight Friday, a fatal hit-and-run crash forced the closure of a section of Interstate 95.

The accident occurred just after the Oakland Park Boulevard, 31B exit, and left investigators and cleanup crews on the scene for hours.

The crash led to the temporary closure of the I-95 northbound ramp at Oakland Park Boulevard, causing traffic disruptions in the area. Police have confirmed that the incident involved a fatal hit-and-run, but limited details have been released at this time.

Early Friday morning, footage from the scene captured the aftermath as a gray car and a gray SUV, both with heavy damage, were loaded onto tow trucks for removal. The heavy police presence indicated the seriousness of the incident as authorities launched their investigation.

As of now, there is no information available regarding the number of individuals involved or the circumstances surrounding this tragic hit-and-run.

Authorities have been contacted for further details as the community awaits more information on this devastating incident.

The reopening of the I-95 northbound ramp at Oakland Park Boulevard brings some relief to the affected area, but questions linger about the events that led to this unfortunate crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.