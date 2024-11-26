DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation into a fatal fire is underway after a portion of a Davie home went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

The fire was ignited around 6:00a.m., in the 4800 block of Southwest 76th Avenue.

Numerous firefighters responded to area and worked swiftly to battled the blaze.

It appears the guest house was caught on fire but the fire did not spread to any surrounding structures or trees.

7Skyforce hovered the above the scene, where the house was severely damaged and the roof collapsed.

Davie Fire Rescue said that one person has died because of the fire but officials have yet to release any more information.

Both the State Fire Marshal and the Medical Examiner are on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

