WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dump truck crash in West Broward resulted in a fatality.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the dump truck rolled over along U.S. 27 near Interstate 75, Tuesday morning.

The male driver did not survive.

Details surrounding the incident are not yet clear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.