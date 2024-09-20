FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash has blocked the southbound lanes of East Las Olas Boulevard and Seabreeze Boulevard, causing significant traffic delays, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. Friday.

The crash, according to police, involved a tanker truck and a bicyclist. The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The eastbound lanes of East Las Olas Boulevard at the bridge are also closed.

Drivers are advised to take Federal Highway or Sunrise Boulevard as alternative routes.

Authorities expect delays in the area for an extended period.

