CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash has shut down the northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs.

Florida Highway Patrol and Coral Springs Police units have responded to the scene of the incident near University Drive, just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the area captured officials in the area and have set up blue tents. A white tarp was seen over a body, laying under a white tent on the side of the road.

No details have been released on the cause of the accident, including the number of injuries or fatalities.

All northbound lanes are blocked and traffic is forced to exit and reenter at Coral Ridge Drive. while officials investigate.

Westbound traffic on the Sawgrass Expressway is being affected as traffic is being rerouted away from the area.

