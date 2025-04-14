HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Broward County has shut down a section of the highway at Hollywood Boulevard for hours.

The crash took place along the northbound lanes at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

All traffic is currently being forced off the highway at the Hollywood Boulevard exit.

Authorities have not provided details about the number of vehicles involved or the victim or victims involved, as they continue to investigate.

