WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue is responding to a fatal crash on US-27 in West Broward.

Crews were called to the incident around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at Mile Marker 39 near the Twenty-six Mile Bend area.

7Skyforce flew over the scene and observed a dump truck overturned at the scene. Traffic in both directions has been stopped.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.