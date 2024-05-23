FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving motorcycles on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale has led to a fatality and major highway closures on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 at Sunrise Boulevard. All northbound lanes, including the express lanes, are shut down between Broward Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard as police investigate a fatal crash.

Drivers traveling into the area are being redirected off I-95 at Broward Boulevard. On-ramps from Interstate 595, Broward Boulevard and Davie Boulevard to I-95 north are also closed, affecting morning commuters who will not be able to access I-95 from these routes.

Authorities are on the scene investigating this incident. Video footage from I-95 at I-595 showed heavy delays as drivers attempt to get onto the highway.

Alternate routes include taking Northwest 27th Avenue, Federal Highway or the Turnpike. Drivers planning to use I-95 north should get onto the highway after Sunrise Boulevard.

