FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal collision on Interstate 595 has led to the highway’s closure as police investigate the crash site.

On Tuesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol officers were on the scene as a body lay on the westbound lanes of I-595 near Fort Lauderdale.

As a result of the crash, traffic coming from Interstate 95 is being forced to exit the highway onto the ramp that leads to the Florida Turnpike, US-441, and State Road 84.

Drivers can take SR-84 to Davie Road in order to get back onto the westbound lanes of I-595 from that street.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.