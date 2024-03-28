POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike early Thursday morning resulted in a complete closure of northbound lanes and caused significant traffic delays.

The collision, which occurred just north of Atlantic Boulevard, left both vehicles involved in a mangled mess, with one appearing to be split in half and the other overturned. 7Skyforce was overhead as rescue crews were trying to recover a body inside one of the vehicles.

Adding to the chaos, authorities had to block off a section of east Atlantic Boulevard due to a diesel fuel spill from an 18-wheeler towing an Amazon trailer, causing more delays for drivers attempting to navigate away from the Turnpike.

As a result of the highway crash, all northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike leading up to Atlantic Boulevard have been sealed off, bringing traffic to a standstill. The closure has also caused the Pompano Service Plaza to be shut down.

Morning commuters can take Interstate 95 or US-441 as an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.