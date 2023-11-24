PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal collision occurred Thursday night leaving one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

The crash occurred on South Nob Hill Road between 4th Court and Torchwood Avenue.

According to authorities, several vehicles were involved in the crash.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, while the woman had to be extricated from her vehicle and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited.

