FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale has led to the closure of multiple lanes.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. near Southwest 24th Street. Emergency crews are on the scene.

As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes are currently closed.

Limited details are available, and drivers are strongly advised to steer clear of the affected area.

