(WSVN) - A fatal car accident has caused heavy traffic delays and forced the closure of the northbound lanes on the Turnpike Extension between Red Road and University Drive.

The accident happened just before 2:00 a.m., Thursday.

The deadly crash involved a blue car and a grey car that appeared to be traveling the wrong way on the Turnpike Extension.

The two vehicles collied into each other.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage and debris was seen scattered in the roadway.

The grey collided with a concrete barrier wall, overturned and rested on its side.

According to FHP, the person inside the blue car died at the scene and crews had to extricate their body using the Jaws of Life tool.

This is still an active investigation.

At this time, delays stretch all the way back towards I-75 and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.