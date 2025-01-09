(WSVN) - A fatal car accident has caused heavy traffic delays and forced the closure of northbound lane on the Turnpike Extension between Red Road and University Drive.

The accident happened just before 2:00a.m, Thursday.

The deadly crash involved a blue car and a black car that appeared to be traveling the wrong way on the Turnpike Extension.

It appears the person inside the blue car died on scene and crews had to extricated their body using the Jaws of Life tool.

The vehicles sustained severe damage and debris was seen scattered in the roadway.

This is still an active investigation.

At this time, delays stretch all the way back towards I-75 and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

