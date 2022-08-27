FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Fort Lauderdale led to some road closures.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Griffin Road, Friday.

Officials said a vehicle veered off the highway and collided with a concrete column before the car burst into flames.

It was reported that the driver was unable to exit the car.

Two southbound lanes are currently closed which may cause some slow-down in that area.

Police are still investigating the scene.

