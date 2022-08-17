DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash caused traffic on a South Florida highway.

The incident that caused this delay happened just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.

All northbound lanes of the Turnpike are shut down near Griffin Road due to a deadly crash.

Please avoid the area of Turnpike NB/Griffin Rd, it is shut down due to an accident. pic.twitter.com/wQDhyBSGJ4 — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) August 17, 2022

Live video footage in Davie showed the slowdown as cars drove by.

It has been advised to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.