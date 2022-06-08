DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along the westbound lanes of Interstate 595.

The crash occurred on the highway near U.S. Route 441, just before 6 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce showed a body covered with a yellow tarp on the road surrounded by state trooper vehicles.

Heavy traffic is expected since all of the westbound lanes in the area have been shut down, forcing traffic to take the eastbound I-595 lanes.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area until further notice.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.