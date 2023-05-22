DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are currently investigating a collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Deerfield Beach on Sunday morning. The incident involved a Brightline train, a Florida East Coast (FEC) train and an individual walking along the tracks.

At approximately 9:07 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received multiple reports of a crash near Dixie Highway, just north of Hillsboro Boulevard. BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, where a female pedestrian was pronounced dead.

According to detectives, witnesses stated that the pedestrian had deliberately bypassed the protective barrier on Hillsboro Boulevard. Ignoring the safety precautions, she proceeded to walk northbound on the Brightline train tracks. At that very moment, an FEC Railway cargo train was passing on the adjacent east side track, traveling southbound. The Brightline train, heading southbound on its designated track, struck the pedestrian. The impact of the collision caused her to be thrown into the adjacent tracks, where she was subsequently hit by the approaching FEC train.

In light of the incident, representatives from Brightline and a special investigator from the FEC Railroad Police were present at the scene, actively assisting with the investigation.

BSO’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit have taken charge of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. As authorities delve deeper into the incident, they will gather evidence and statements to determine the factors leading to the collision.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office urges the public to exercise caution around railroad tracks and adhere to all safety measures and barriers put in place to prevent such accidents.

