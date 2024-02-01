FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Thursday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 400 block of Southwest Seventh Avenue following a crash involving a bicyclist, resulting in the death of one male victim on scene.

Rescue crews confirmed the death of the man after locating his body on the Seventh Avenue bridge in Fort Lauderdale. 7Skyforce was on the scene, showing the body covered with a yellow tarp and the bicycle on the sidewalk.

FLPD traffic homicide investigators are currently conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Traffic in the area is impacted as authorities have shut down the bridge; motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Marine traffic will also be impacted as the Seventh Avenue bring will remain in he down position during the investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.