FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state’s largest food bank teamed up with a South Florida church to help feed a need in one community.

Farm Share is making sure families have enough to eat as Thanksgiving is next week.

The company teamed up with First Eben Ezer Baptist Church on Thursday to hand out the goods.

“Everything is kind of double, triple price, and we’re trying to serve at least 400 people with turkey, chicken, all the good stuff, so they can have a good Thanksgiving dinner with their whole family,” said Pastor Burt Tuverna.

Drone video shows the need for the food supply, as cars lined up around the block.

For many, the food couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We feel like it is the hardest time that we live in right now and to help the family and the community,” said Tuverna.

Volunteers helped load all the groceries into cars to keep the line moving and get to the next family.

“A lot of people look like they need it. That’s why we’re out here doing this,” said Sherwood Levine, a volunteer.

Volunteers continued to give away the food until there was nothing left.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.