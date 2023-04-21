LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Farm Share, the largest food bank in Florida hosted a food distribution in Lauderdale Lakes Friday morning. For many, it couldn’t have come at a better time after the historic floods that occurred in Broward last week.

“Lot of water and lots of rain,” said a woman who was in line.

Organizers experienced longer lines at the First Baptist Church on Oakland Park Boulevard which has led them to reach out to Farm Share for additional help.

“We truly did reach out we used all of our agencies and all of our partners to let them know that this was happening today,” said a woman.

Recipients received fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

“The back of my house was totally flooded, the family room the water just came pouring in,” said a woman.

“You’re already in a devasted state from the flood and now they’re going to give you a relief, to help you out with food so that saves the cost on it,” said another woman who was in line.

A food distribution event will occur at West Park over the weekend.

