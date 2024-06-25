SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following the Florida Panthers’ historic victory in the Stanley Cup Finals, fans eager to celebrate can now purchase official championship merchandise.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, located across from Amerant Bank Arena at Sawgrass Mills Mall, has stocked up on fan gear for this monumental occasion.

Last night, 7News visited Atlas Embroidery in Fort Lauderdale, where at least 65 employees worked through the night to prepare thousands of commemorative t-shirts. These shirts are also available at major retailers such as Walmart.

Adam Cohen, President of Atlas Embroidery and Screening, expressed his enthusiasm about the team’s victory.

“It’s pretty exciting. You got to witness it firsthand,” Cohen said. “The Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup for the first time ever, and our shop gets to be the one to make the Stanley Cup Championship t-shirts. It’s pretty electric.”

The official merchandise is available at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 12801 W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33323, where Broward County residents and visitors can purchase their gear.

“I figured, before my flight out, I would stop by and be the first one, so I could show up home happy and well dressed,” said Peter Kirschenbaum, a fan. “It was incredible. I’ve been to Super Bowl’s, World Series, but knowing that you had the two extremes, it could either be one of the worst nights as a fan or the best night. Like, there’s nothing like it.”

The Panthers clinched their first championship in NHL history by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling seven-game series. This victory is especially significant considering the team’s journey through the playoffs, which nearly saw a 3-0 lead slip away before securing the win in Game 7. This win marks the Panthers’ first championship in their three Stanley Cup Finals appearances.

As the community celebrates, South Florida can now enjoy the relief and joy of this long-awaited victory, marking a new chapter in the state’s sports history.

The Stanley Cup, which has been won by other Florida teams in recent years, now proudly resides with the Panthers, adding to the state’s growing hockey legacy.

