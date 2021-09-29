ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida family of Miya Marcano continues to search for the missing teenager five days after she was last seen at her Orlando apartment complex.

Marcano’s aunt said Wednesday the search has been frustrating, as they are receiving a lot of tips from the public, but they have not panned out. However, she added the family are relying on the tips and volunteers to find Marcano.

“She’s just been on my mind all the time,” said volunteer Melonie Willey, who took the day off work to aid in the search. “I can barely sleep. I’m checking Facebook constantly to see if they find her. I’m from the Virgin Islands, so I know her family is from the islands, as well, so being from the Virgin Islands, we all look out for one another.”

Sheriff’s deputies gathered Wednesday morning to plan their search strategy.

The Pembroke Pines teenager was last seen at the Arden Villas apartment complex where she lives and works. She has not been seen or heard from since Friday.

According to her family, Marcano was supposed to fly into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday. When she did not show, the family hopped on a flight to Orlando.

When they arrived at her apartment on Saturday, they said it had been trashed, and they had found blood on a pillow.

“Just her things in her room were kind of scattered,” cousin Caili Sue said. “Her jewelry was on the ground.”

On Monday, 27-year-old Armando Caballero, a maintenance man at Marcano’s complex, was found dead in a garage at another complex 35 minutes away.

According to investigators, Caballero harassed Marcano, wanting a relationship with her.

“That he was texting her excessively and she had asked him to stop,” Sue said.

Video obtained by 7News showed a man fitting Caballero’s description getting out of a car — whose plates match Caballero’s — carrying gloves and a blanket and entering a nearby building. Marcano’s family said the man in the video was carrying her blanket.

At a Tuesday night vigil, the strain of the waiting and hoping became increasingly difficult for the family to endure.

Marcano’s aunt added the family wants the FBI involved in the search. She said they are searching areas over and over and feel like they are running in circles.

