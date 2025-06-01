HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing a long road to recovery after she crawled away from a fiery wreck, her family said.

The victim’s car burst into flames after being hit by a motorcyclist in Hollywood, Tuesday evening, leaving her with severe burns and the motorcyclist dead.

Video shows Hazel Fernandez’s car engulfed in flames. Fortunately, she was able to make it out alive.

Katherine Perdomo, Fernandez’s niece, spoke with 7News on Saturday.

“I told her, I’m like, ‘You are so strong. It is crazy that you were so quick to act,’ because I don’t know that everyone would have that instinct,” she said.

Perdomo said her aunt was driving home from work when she made a turn at Sheridan Street and North 66th Avenue.

Suddenly, witnesses said, two motorcycles appeared. One slammed into the passenger side of Fernandez’s car.

A witness who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera said the vehicle exploded on impact.

“It was unnecessary how fast [the motorcyclists] were going, splitting in and out of traffic,” he said.

“That motorcycle caught on fire, and then her car caught on fire. She managed to get out through the driver’s side. by herself,” said Perdomo. “She even grabbed her purse and thought to grab her ID so she could be identified if something were to happen.”

Paramedics rushed Fernandez to the hospital with some serious injuries.

“She has burns on her face, she has burns on her arm, on her back, on just this general abdominal area to the right,” said Perdomo. “She’s doing much better, thankfully. She had been intubated for the past few days, and that’s no longer the case as of yesterday.”

Fernandez’s family is thankful that she’s now in better spirits. They believe her quick thinking saved her life.

“She’s just an amazing human being, and I hope she recovers from this very, very quickly,” said Perdomo. “I just know it’s going to be a lengthy process.”

A passenger rising on the motorcycle survived the crash. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.