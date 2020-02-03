Family, students mourn Deerfield Beach High athlete killed in front of mother

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deerfield Beach Police are searching for the shooter who killed a teenage boy in front of his mother, leaving family and classmates devastated by the sudden loss.

Fifteen-year-old Terrance Jackson, who was known as TJ among his classmates at Deerfield Beach High School, was a football star, and his tragic death left them with a gloomy start to the school week Monday as they returned to class without him.

“He was really funny, very energetic, and it’s very depressing to see him go like that,” junior Jossalie Pinto said.

Jackson was shot and killed after attending his grandfather’s funeral in Riviera Beach Saturday.

According to police, an argument broke out outside of the church and shots were fired. They believe the argument was a family dispute.

“I heard a shot, and I turned backwards, and when I turned back to the front of me I see my son standing with his hand over his neck,” mother Tronicia said. “Then I start calling to my baby. I went and called him to hold me. I ripped his bow tie off his neck, and that’s when I see the blood starting to seep. I ripped his shirt open and I see a hole in his neck, and I tried to put my finger in it to pull the bullet out, and my nails broke. He just looked at me, and I said, ‘Terrance, just breathe, OK? Just breathe, Terrance. Help is on the way. Just breathe.'”

Jackson didn’t survive.

“My baby didn’t do anything. He never hung out on the street. He never ran with the crowd,” Tronicia said. “My baby played football, went to school and played video games.”

Jackson was a sophomore at Deerfield Beach High, where he played defensive end on the school’s football team. He was described by the Broward County school district as a good student and athlete who hoped to make it to professional football one day.

“He was very focused. Every day all he talked about was football. He watched football all day in class,” junior Jaccorian Farley said.

Now Jackson’s mother, who just lost her father, has to plan another funeral. The classmates and friends he left behind are now mourning his loss, the second loss that Deerfield Beach High School had in less than two months.

Back in December, 17-year-old wide receiver and Georgia Tech recruit Bryce Gowdy was struck and killed by a train. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

“I knew Bryce personally, and then seeing that happen right after, I was like, ‘Wow, we just lost two of our best players,'” senior Aniah Porter said.

Police are still investigating the shooting that also killed a 47-year-old man and injured a woman.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

