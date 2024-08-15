HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of a South Florida family are asking for the public’s help after one of them caught a porch pirate red-handed stealing packages from their home.

The family’s Ring camera captured a thief in the act of stealing Amazon packages from their home in Hollywood, at around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 8.

The thief can be seen in the video walking through the front gate of Esther Rofe’s son and daughter-in-law’s home. The thief walks up to the front porch, grabs the packages and walks away.

As the thief tries to make her escape, Esther, who was checking on the home while her family was away, catches the thief with the packages in her hands.

“As I’m walking over here, she’s walking out,” said Esther.

The mother confronted the thief and was able to get the packages back.

“I said, ‘Excuse me. Can I help you?'” said Esther. “She’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I was just dropping off these packages.’ So I said, ‘Really? You were dropping off the packages walking in the opposite direction?'”

Weeks ago, Esther’s daughter-in-law, Janine Rofe, noticed that two packages had gone missing from her home.

Janine said she and her husband decided to install two surveillance cameras. On the third time someone tried to take a package, they were caught red-handed.

“She grabbed two packages and on her way out, you can see that she looked for a second there, but she went that way,” said Janine.

The family believes the same woman has stolen their packages on three different occasions in the last few weeks.

“This lady that we believe was the same person, stealing our package over and over again,” said Janine.

Only this time, Esther was there to stop the thief and have the packages returned.

“I just grabbed the packages out of her hand and walked away,” said Esther. “I’m really upset that I didn’t open my mouth or do something, but it’s like, you kind of go into shock mode.”

After giving back the packages, the thief simply jumped back on her bike and pedaled away.

“She just got on her bike and calmly left,” said Esther.

Now the Rofes hope the thief doesn’t come back and no one else falls victim to this porch pirate.

“I’m very angry. I hope somehow she’s stopped, and we managed to spread the word and show people that she’s going around and stealing packages,” said Janine.

After the latest incident, Janine filed a police report and is asking for the public’s help to identify the porch pirate and have her arrested.

“We’re out to have you arrested,” said Esther.

If you have any information on these thefts or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.