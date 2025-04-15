MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of 27-year-old Anthony Souvenir are searching for answers after the man accused of killing their son was cleared of all charges.

Investigators said Souvenir got into an argument with another man inside the Walgreens on SW 101st Avenue, at the intersection of Miramar Boulevard and Palm Avenue on Feb. 3.

Miramar Police said one of the men pulled out a gun on the other and fired several shots.

Authorities arrived shortly after, finding Souvenir suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported in extremely critical condition to Memorial Regional Hospital, where detectives said he was pronounced dead.

Months later, the Broward State Attorney’s Office decided to drop all charges against 28-year-old Jaime Taylor and called the incident a “justifiable homicide.”

Souvenir’s family said the decision was a miscarriage of justice.

“We need justice,” Souvenir’s father, Yves, said.

Souvenir’s mother, Linda, said finding out about the news of the charges being dropped was like having her child die again.

“Justice wasn’t served,” Linda said. “It’s not just about Anthony, it’s not just about Anthony. Of course, I’m angry, I’m hurt.”

While the case has been closed by the Broward State Attorney’s Office, Souvenir’s family is adamant they can’t move on from the charges being dropped

“It’s like I’m reliving my son’s death again,” Linda said.

They’re now demanding the surveillance video that captured the confrontation be released to the public.

“They have to look at the video to show what my son did that day for him to die for nothing,” Yves said.

“All we ask, open the video. The video, the world needs to see the video,” Linda said.

Taylor, who spoke publicly about the incident for the first time with his lawyers on April 14, said he acted in self-defense.

“Unfortunate that it had to happen. I just know, in the moment, it was kill or be killed,” Taylor said.

He said Souvenir told him he had a gun during the argument.

“He told me that. ‘Yeah, I see you got a gun and I got one too.’ I shot when he pulled it out, he pulled it out,” Taylor said.

7News have requested a copy of the surveillance video from inside the Walgreens but haven’t heard back.

