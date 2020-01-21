Family rescued in Everglades after airboat gets stuck in mud

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a family after their airboat became stuck in the Everglades.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the Reeves family set out from Holiday Park in West Broward for a fun-filled day, just after noon, Tuesday.

But the outing for this grandfather and three grandchildren led to a sticky situation when their 16-foot vessel became stuck in the mud.

They were stranded for more than two hours until an emergency crew from BSO Fire Station 106 came and freed them.

Safely back on dry land, the Reeves family expressed their gratitude toward those who came to their aid and posed for a picture alongside their rescuers.

