MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is trying to remain hopeful after watching everything they owned go up in flames inside their home in Miramar.

An explosion at the home near the 2000 block of Arcadia Drive caught the attention of neighbors just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

“A lot, a lot of smoke, the power went out,” said a neighbor who identified herself as Bridget.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze, which knocked out power to at least 12 other homes for several hours.

The owners of the home, who identified themselves as Peter and Shayla, returned Friday afternoon to get a closer look at the charred remains of what used to be all their belongings.

“When I came out, it was a weird smell so I sniffed around. I couldn’t locate the source of it, I made sure everything was off,” said Peter.

“We have to probably demolish this whole thing because it doesn’t look salvageable in there,” said Shayla.

The couple says they and their three children were fortunately not home when the fire started.

“Trick-or-treating for the kids, came back, it was like, ‘Oh, man, things are on fire,'” said Peter.

While investigators continue looking into how the fire started, the family wonders whether a power line could be at fault.

“The dropped line is what caused it because we see the line, you can see on the floor, the line with the fire,” said Shayla. “You see like it came from there.”

The family of five now faces a nightmare task of having to start over.

“We lost our home, we need to find a new home, we need to take care of our three kids,” said Shayla.

The family said they’re leaning heavily on their faith to get through this challenge.

“I don’t care what happened here, go to church. If there’s one thing I say, go to church and, if one person goes to church, I do not care what happened here,” said Peter.

The family said they had just finished paying off their home and don’t have it insured as they were in the process of getting new insurance coverage on it.

The homeowners also said they’re staying with other family members for the time being.

