POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family received the keys to their new home, sweet home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

At 18, Misgorgeous Saffo is learning important lessons about hard work, sacrifice and home ownership because of her family’s experience with the nonprofit.

“This journey has been really, really, really, really long,” she said during Saturday’s dedication ceremony.

After years of hardship, the Saffos received the keys to a dream.

“Not only to become homeowners, but just trusting us enough to be a part of the community,” said Saffo.

After qualifying for the home, Habitat families are granted an interest-free mortgage and work on the home with volunteers, putting in some sweat equity along the way.

The Saffo family not only got a key to their new home in a Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach; one of their new neighbors presented a special welcome basket

“A pound of flour. May you never know hunger. A pound of salt. You will always have flavor in your lives,” said the neighbor. “A pound of sugar. May you always have sweetness. A pound of a candle. May you always have light.”

Thoughtful neighbors are wonderful, but for so many South Florida families, the biggest struggle is finding any affordable housing.

Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin said that with Habitat for Humanity’s help, the dream of home ownership isn’t out of reach.

“The teachers, the firefighters, the mail carriers. I mean, you name it. We’ve got people who can’t afford to live here,” he said.

The Saffos’ home is one of 76 in the neighborhood — part of a Habitat ProBuild.

The international company Balfour Beatty found 10 subcontractors to pay for supplies for the home, but the company’s project manager, Napoleon Perez, had a more personal reason for getting involved.

“Growing up, seeing my family struggling, being able to do this for someone else is the only right thing to do, you know?” he said. “We saw the opportunity, we brought everyone together. Everyone felt the same way.”

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

