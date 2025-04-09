HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-year-old is on the road to recovery following a tragic shooting at her Pembroke Park apartment complex.

Phiinyx’s family members provided 7News with a video of the child slowly walking the halls of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood on crutches, showing her progress.

“Yes, phoe! So proud of you!” a woman tells the child on video.

Her family said she is getting better by the day.

“Her strength and resilience is something amazing right now for the whole family,” said Kevin Solomon, Phiinyx’s father.

“She’s talking and eating a regular diet so she’s very strong,” said Irma Denisse Rivera, her grandmother.

The child was shot by her mother’s boyfriend inside their apartment two weeks ago.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said 34-year-old Stephen McKenzie shot and killed Julie Cruz and her three sons, Nova, Emery and Xion. Phiinyx was also shot and left badly injured before Stephen unsuccessfully turned the gun on himself.

Witnesses described the horrific scene.

“I saw the girl laying there, big pool of blood. I looked to the right, then there was another pool of blood where he was laying,” said Richard Rainey.

McKenzie and Phiinyx were rushed to separate hospitals after the shooting. McKenzie died the next day.

The family is still trying to process the awful turn of events.

Rivera told 7News Cruz was in an abusive relationship with McKenzie for some time.

Now, the family is leaning on Phiinyx for love and support as she makes small steps to a full recovery each day.

“You still want her to be a kid. At the end of the day, you still want her to be a kid. So, that’s kind of where I’m focused at right now, is on her just being a kid and just mentally going through it and getting the help that she needs,” said Solomon.

