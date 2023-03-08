MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Relatives and police officers are seeking the public’s help to track down a hit-and-run driver who left a young man fighting for his life.

What started out as a fun night for two brothers quickly took a terrible and tragic turn. A hit-and-run left a 31-year-old unconscious and in critical condition.

Jahmaar Williams is a son, brother and father. He was also an active member of the Army National Guard for 12 years, and now, he is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run driver left him to die.

“Me and my brother were just out having a good time, and as we were crossing the street, he was struck by a car that was close enough to hit both of us, but somehow, I was unscathed, untouched and survived,” said Chris Williams, Jahmaar’s brother.

Jahmaar’s brother, Chris, witnessed the crash after they were leaving a lounge in the area on March 4.

His family joined Miramar Police detectives Wednesday to plead for anyone with information to come forward.

“My son, he is one of the best part of me,” said Eleska Williams. “So I’m asking any of you that know anything just to come forward, especially for his son. His son cries every day that, ‘My dad hasn’t FaceTime me.'”

“I joined the military with him, he’s motivated me and brought me out of so many different dark spots, dark places,” Chris said.

In the last six months, there have been four crashes on the stretch of Pembroke Road.

All except Jahmaar’s crash have been fatal, and he’s clinging to life.

“My son is full of life, and to see him not being able to move, it’s extremely hard,” Eleska said.

Police said the car they’re looking for is a white BMW years 2013-2016 and could be a model 528i, 538i or 550i.

Traffic Homicide Detective Jose Morales spoke on the importance of staying on the scene.

“Driver just stays on scene. It’s an accident, it could happen to anybody,” Morales said. “But if you stay on scene, we’re not looking, you’re not looking at a hit-and-run criminal charge. We’re investigating a civil crash, which you may or may not be even be charged for it.”

“I’m not seeking retribution. We’re not trying to hold anyone accountable, that’s not my job,” said John williams, Jahmaar’s father. “That’s between that person and their God, whoever they serve. But we want to know what happened to my son. I think the person that he is and the service he’s provided to our nation, it sort of demands that we have accountability for things like that.”

The last fatal hit-and-run in the same area of Pembroke Road led to the arrest of a 28-year-old woman.

Willam’s family is now praying for a similar outcome, hoping that this story will help bring them some answers.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.