Family of woman who lost legs after crash at Fort Lauderdale bus stop asks for help

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The sister and nephew of a woman who lost both her legs after she was struck by a car while waiting at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale have arrived in South Florida from New York to be by her side, and they are asking for the community’s help.

The family of 67-year-old Bertha Jones spoke with 7News about their loved one’s condition as she recovered from a second surgery at Broward Health Medical Center, Saturday.

“I’m hurt about it, you know, just seeing her in that state and knowing what kind of person she is,” said Ugo Nwagbara, the victim’s nephew.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and 15th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

“When I first heard the news, I couldn’t believe it,” said Rosemarie Nwagbara, Jones’ sister.

Officials said a nearby collision sent a BMW plowing into the bench where Jones and another woman were sitting.

Both were left severely hurt, but Jones suffered the most traumatic injuries.

“She lost both limbs, broke her right arm, fractured her left [arm], fractured her face. She’s in critical condition right now,” said Ugo.

“I was just devastated,” said.

Rosemarie said she the heartbreaking news from New York. She said she spoke to her just days before and is still having a hard time processing her baby sister’s condition.

“She’s a good person. I keep asking myself, ‘Why did this happen? Why?'” she said.

Family members said that for the time being, they will remain by Jones’ side. At the same time, they are still demanding answers, as the patient continues to fight for her life.​

“My son and other family members would have to come backwards and forwards until she’s stable enough to come to New York,” said Rosemarie.

“She definitely didn’t deserve it,” said Ugo. “Someone that’s always giving and loving, always smiling. It’s just unfortunate.”

Jones’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

