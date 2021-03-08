Family of woman killed in hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale pleads for information

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The family of a woman who was struck and killed by two cars near Fort Lauderdale is reaching out to the public to ask for information about the drivers who, authorities said, fled the scene.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Niohsha Drayton was hit along the 600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in unincorporated Broward County, just after midnight, Saturday.

Monday evening, 7News cameras captured a small makeshift memorial placed by family members near the spot where Drayton was struck.

“We’re grieving really badly here,” said Shebram Campbell, the victim’s sister.

Investigators said no one stopped to help the victim. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews pronounced her dead at the scene.

Drayton’s loved ones said information about the motorists behind the crash would go a long way toward their healing.

“Just remember, she’s somebody’s daughter, mother, sister, you know what I’m saying?” said Campbell. “It’s not right to have left her like that.”

Drayton’s family is hoping one or both of the drivers come forward and surrender to authorities.

“We’re doing our best. We can’t even have proper closure,” said Campbell.

“If you see something, say something,” said Sonia Campbell, Drayton’s mother. “It would bring a lot of stress relief for us.”

Investigators are not sure whether or not the second driver was even aware of what had happened when they struck Drayton.

Drayton leaves behind a young son.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the drivers’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

