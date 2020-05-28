Family of woman killed in Coral Springs driveway upset about suspect’s release

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a woman who was found dead in the driveway of a Coral Springs home is upset and speaking out a day before the suspect in the case is scheduled to be released from jail on bond.

7News cameras captured Isabel Tabares, the mother of Daniela Tabares, sitting on the steps of her home in Pompano Beach with her family by her side, on the eve of a difficult day.

“I’m frustrated, disappointed but not defeated. I’m going to keep fighting,” she said.

On Friday, 51-year-old Yvonne Serrano, the woman charged with killing Daniela, will be released from jail on bond and transferred to a rehab facility where she will stay through her trial.

Tabares said this was not the outcome she wanted.

Last week, the family begged a judge not to grant Serrano’s bond request, but their plight didn’t go their way.

“My world changed that moment when police told me my daughter had been killed,” said Tabares. “I’m sitting here talking, but I feel dead, dead.”

Back in November, a group of gym buddies went out to end their night at the World of Beer in Coconut Creek.

Surveillance video shows the victim next to Serrano.

Investigators said Daniela, 21, did Serrano a favor and took her home after hanging out.

While being interrogated by police, Serrano, said, “I do not remember. I don’t even know how it happened. It’s not in me.”

Detectives said Serrano shot Tabares in the forehead, killing her, then deleted her own Ring camera video and washed her tank top.

“My daughter’s wish was to get home, because that’s what she said in her last text that she sent me at 1:30 in the morning: ‘Mom, I’m headed home,'” said Tabares.

Officers found Daniela’s body in the driveway of Serrano’s home.

“She didn’t only kill my daughter, she killed me, too. She was my only daughter,” said Tabares.

Serrano’s murder charge was reduced to manslaughter.

Tabares said she will fight every single day for justice. She finds comfort and hope wearing her daughter’s necklace around her neck.

“Since it happened, I haven’t taken it off, not even for a minute,” she said. “It’s like feeling that she is with me.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.