MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - New details came out Thursday afternoon after a pregnant woman was killed just days before Christmas last year. She was picking up her son from school, trying to make it home, but ultimately didn’t make it there.

“I did tell him about his mom, which was the hardest thing I’ve had to ever do in my life,” Anthony Estrada said. “He cried like any of us did.”

Estrada said telling his 7-year-old son Jacob that his mother was dead was the worst thing he’s ever had to go through.

Christina Hernandez was killed, when police said, 16-year-old Christian Gonzalez slammed into the back of her car driving over 100 mph.

It was 2 p.m. in the afternoon, just six days before Christmas.

Hernandez was picking Jacob up from school.

“We know at this time, as Gonzalez changed lanes from the inside lane to the outside lane to the intersection, he was traveling 113.1 mph, which calculates to 166 feet per second,” said Miramar Police officer David Robinson.

According to police, Gonzalez was under the influence of marijuana at the time, and that he didn’t have a driver’s license, which police said the boy’s father knew when he gave him the keys to the car.

That father is now facing charges too.

“My son is fighting for his life because some kid and his family were irresponsible and decided to ruin our family,” Estrada said.

A young mother was killed and a child is still in the hospital.

As if that wasn’t heartbreaking enough, Hernandez was five weeks pregnant with their second child.

“They were breaking the law giving their son a car without even having a license, and we want justice, and we are going to look for justice,” said Daymara Navarette, whose daughter was killed.

Gonzalez and his father are now facing charges.

