MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Heartbroken loved ones are searching for answers a week after, police said, a woman was struck by a driver who fled the scene and left her for dead.

7News cameras on Saturday morning captured Miramar Police as they passed out flyers to joggers and drivers along Miramar Parkway.

They’re hoping to find the person who left Onyxia Delinois on life support at Memorial Regional Hospital after she went jogging on near 183rd Street and Miramar Parkway, April 6.

Her devastated husband, Roosevelt Delinois, is hoping to find answers after she was left alone on the side of the road.

“I just want someone to say something, someone to come forward,” he said as he broke down in tears. “This is not her fault. She did not do this, someone else did this to her and just left her there.”

Onyxia, 26, was running with a group of joggers and was jogging ahead when, detectives said, she was hit by a motorist who took off.

Her fellow runners called 911.

“Tell me exactly what happened,” asked a dispatcher.

“We are a group of runners, and one of our friends is on the side of the road. It seems that she may have gotten hit,” said a caller.

Paramedics rushed Onyxia to the hospital, where she underwent an emergency brain surgery. As of Saturday night, she remains in a coma.

Doctors told 7News they have been very concerned.

“We are extremely concerned about her neurological recovery,” said Dr. Andrew Rosenthal with Memorial Regional Hospital. “I expect that she’ll be in the hospital for several weeks or months.”

Roosevelt, meanwhile, is asking the public for help.

“If somebody would have stayed with her, maybe she would have gotten to the hospital faster,” he said. “I’m devastated. How would you feel if this was your family member. How would you feel if this was your mom or your wife or your daughter? This is not her fault.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

