WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is mourning the loss of a pilot killed in a crash in the Florida Everglades.

Loved ones on Saturday shared a picture of Khadim Kebe with 7News.

The 37 year-old was one of two people who lost their lives in a plane crash in West Broward, Tuesday evening.

Kebe was on an instructional flight alongside 51-year-old Mohamed Badenjki. It’s unclear who was flying the aircraft at the time of the crash.

7Skyforce hovered above the wreckage Wednesday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.