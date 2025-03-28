HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The father and grandmother of the only child to survive an apartment shooting in Pembroke Park that, authorities said, left her mother and three siblings dead are speaking out on the horror of that night.

Kelvin Solomon spoke to the media on Friday outside Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood as his 8-year-old daughter, Phiinyx, fights for her life.

Phiinyx remains in critical condition. Kelvin’s 11-year-old son, Xion Solomon, died in Wednesday evening’s shooting.

Outside the hospital, Kelvin remembered Xion as a sports lover and protective of his sister.

“My son, Xion, protected her, always on top of his sister, micromanaging his mom. Bubbly kid, fun. Quarterback, sports, loved it. He just – it’s a bright light,” he said. “It broke me as a father.”

He added Xion died protecting his mother and siblings.

“He’s a hero. I want to make sure that’s what he’s remembered for. He died protecting his mother and his sister,” said Kelvin.

The children’s grandmother, Rita, also spoke on the tragedy and provided advice to domestic abuse victims.

“Domestic violence, get out! It’s serious. I’m experiencing it, and I’m telling you, ladies, don’t wait, don’t sit around. Men, don’t sit around. You have to get out. You have to save your kids,” she said.

She said the family is heartbroken.

“No words can express how I feel. I have one in there fighting and one I have to bury. It’s heartbreaking,” said Rita.

Both said they are focused on keeping Phiinyx alive.

“Phiinyx is doing what she does. She’s rising to the occasion and she’s fighting. She’s definitely trending in the right direction,” said Kelvin.

The family’s comments come days after, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said, 34-year-old Stephen McKenzie opened fire on a woman and her four children, including two of his own.

Investigators said Stephen shot and killed Julie Cruz and her three sons, Nova, Emery and Xion. Phiinyx was also shot and left badly injured before Stephen unsuccessfully turned the gun on himself.

Phiinyx and Stephen were rushed to separate hospitals and remain in critical condition.

Deputies arrested Stephen as he recovers in the hospital. Charges remain pending.

On Wednesday night, video showed Julie’s mother and the children’s grandmother screaming in horror, devastated as she heard the horrible news.

“That’s my daughter. That’s my daughter,” she said.

A social media video shared with 7News shows Cruz and Phiinyx in happier moments — laughing, smiling and playing.

Neighbors reacted to the shooting.

“And then, it was all the ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,’ and I thought, ‘Wow,'” said Richard Rainey.

“It sounded like firecrackers, but then I heard little crying out, like crying,” said a woman.

Rainey told 7News he was with Stephen an hour before the nightmare unfolded.

“He didn’t seem upset or anything. We said ‘hi’ and ‘how’s it going?’ And he went in the laundry room. I got on the elevator,” he said.

Minutes later, after hearing the gunshots, he saw the unthinkable scene.

“I saw the girl laying there, big pool of blood. I looked to the right, then there was another pool of blood where he was laying, and then I backed out,” said Rainey.

Now, the community is begging for answers as to what led to this tragic shooting.

“Just to see them smiling a week or two ago, and now to have to put them in coffins. How can anybody hurt babies?” said area resident Yaz Acosta.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page. If you would like to donate, click here.

