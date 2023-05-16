MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman was gone without a trace, and relatives and officers fear the worst after she had been missing for one month.

The family of 30-year-old Courtney Babb pleaded for the public’s help at the Miramar Police Station and although the search is still on, police believe her disappearance to be suspicious.

On Tuesday, the department hosted a press conference for Babb’s family to express their concerns and to plead with the community in its efforts to bring their loved one home safely.

Her family said she never missed a major holiday, including Mother’s Day, and she would would find a way to contact her loved ones on special days, but as her birthday just passed, Babb’s family wanted answers.

“I did not hear from her on Mother’s Day,” said Roberta Robinson, Babb’s mother. “I want someone to please — if you’ve seen her, please have somebody call [police] because I really miss her.”

Robinson held back tears as she pleaded for her daughter’s return at the press conference.

“She liked to make jokes, she was always smiling, and she had a little quirky personality, so if you see her out there, you won’t miss her,” said her aunt, Nichole Dagle.

Loved ones said Babb normally kept in touch with them, but they have not heard from her in over a month.

“The fact that she didn’t call for her mom’s birthday, she missed her own 30th birthday that just passed,” said Detective Susan Smith. “Now for Mother’s Day, that adds to our concern for her well-being.”

Babb has not been seen since April 10. She lived in an apartment building near University Drive and Pembroke Road. According to detectives, she was last seen with a black backpack.

“She was a vulnerable person,” said Smith. “We know that sometimes vulnerable people are taken advantage of [and] sometimes end up in situations that are hard for them to get out of without assistance.”

The 30-year-old stands at 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

“We don’t know exactly what happened to Courtney,” said the detective. “That’s why we’re here with you guys today in hoping that we can get the message out to the community and hopefully get some answers.”

People who know Babb said she would normally hang out near her apartment, as well as Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale near the downtown library.

If you recognize her or believe you have seen her within the past month, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

