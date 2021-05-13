Family of man who went missing in Fort Lauderdale raises reward to $5K

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a man who went missing in Fort Lauderdale has raised the reward in the ongoing search for him.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 62-year-old William Schureck disappeared on April 12.

On Thursday, his family said they are offering a $5,000 reward to bring him home.

Schureck stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has a full beard.

He was last seen at Holy Cross Hospital seeking mental health treatment, April 12.

Officials urge anyone with information to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-764-HELP.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.