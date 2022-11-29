MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a loved one who killed by a hit-and-run driver are making a plea to the public. They are hoping that someone saw something that will lead to an arrest.

Thirty-five-year-old Silvio Ortega had only been in the U.S. for about a year when moved with dreams of becoming a mechanic and opening his own shop someday.

Early Sunday morning, Ortega’s dreams were taken away when he was hit by a car in Miramar along the 6500 block of Pembroke Road when he tried to cross the road.

The driver did not stop to render aid after Ortega was hit.

Good Samaritans in the area that saw what happened, stopped, tired to direct traffic around Ortega and did everything they could to try and help him out.

Unfortunately, Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family is now asking for any information about the driver who took his life.

According to investigators, they do think they know what car they are looking for. They think it is an out of state vehicle, and a team of investigators are heading that way.

“On Sunday Nov. 27, at approximately 2:15 a.m., a hit-and-run driver struck and killed Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez who was attempting to cross the roadway at the 6500 block of Pembroke Road,” said Jose Rosales, traffic homicide investigator. “The vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Pembroke Road according to witnesses.”

His family, with the aid of a translator, said the following, “He was a very good person, he was her brother, and they are the only two. The mom passed away before, it was only her and her brother.”

Ortega’s family started a gofundme to help with the burial process. If you’d like to help the family, click here.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

