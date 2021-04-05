Family of man shot in Fort Lauderdale pleads for information

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones are asking for the community’s help to find the person behind a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that sent a man to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers found the victim inside a store near Northwest 10th Terrace and Ninth Street, Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the man had been shot in the face.

Carmesha Barnes, the victim’s sister, sent a message directly to the person who pulled the trigger.

“If it was your relative, you would want justice served for them as well, so I’m asking for whoever did this to come out and, you know, just turn yourself in,” she said.

Paramedics transported the victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Barnes said he is expected to survive.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

