FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of Steven James Mackrell, a man who went missing in 2015, is now mourning after finally learning what happened to him.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Sunshine State Sonar, a private search group, located Mackrell’s white 2013 Ford Fusion around 7:20 p.m. Thursday in a lake at 900 Peninsula Corporate Circle.

Mackrell’s family had been searching for answers for the past 10 years, left wondering what happened to him.

“To lose a child, that’s one of the hardest things any mother can go through,” said Astrid Mackrell, his mother.

After officials discovered his remains inside a submerged vehicle, his family has finally received some closure.

“I have cried for 10 years, and I’m still crying, and I’m still gonna cry,” said Astrid.

Mackrell was 25-years-old when he disappeared in July 2015.

After work, he had gone to Lucky’s Tavern on Las Olas Boulevard to meet up with some friends.

A few hours later, he was seen on security camera footage at a gas station in Pompano Beach.

His family didn’t know anything after that for the next 10 years until Sunshine State Sonar discovered his remains inside a submerged vehicle in Boca Raton last week.

Dental records were used to confirm his identity.

The discovery hit his family hard, who even after 10 years, held out hope that he was still alive.

“I wasn’t really, really into finding Steven this way, you know, I was always that hope that he’ll come home, but now he’s not gonna come home,” said Astrid.

Over those 10 years, Astrid and her family never gave up on searching for Steven, who left behind a daughter who’s now 11-years-old.

Each year, the family gathered to keep his memory alive, releasing balloons in his honor.

Now his family has a different gathering planned: A celebration of life.

His family can finally say goodbye.

While it’s assumed Mackrell drove his car into the lake, authorities have not confirmed that as they continue to investigate what happened.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.