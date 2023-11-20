LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a man fatally shot while intervening in a Walmart assault will announce a negligent security wrongful death lawsuit against the retail giant, urging increased safety measures during the holiday shopping season.

Forty-two-year-old Thierry Bastien, described as a hero by his girlfriend Makia Ford, was killed when he intervened to protect a Walmart employee from an off-duty worker, 22-year-old Tironie Sterling, who was assaulting her.

Investigators said Sterling shot Bastien multiple times, leaving Ford and young family members traumatized by the incident.

Speaking with 7News the day after the shooting, Ford recounted how Bastien tried to stop the attack, describing him as a good man who loved his family.

“The guy had threw the girlfriend on the floor, and he started pounding on the girl, so he ran off to go help the girl,” Ford said, “but as he was running off, I pulled him back and I told him, ‘Don’t go,’ and he turned around at me and said, ‘I’m just going to go help.’”

Sterling fled the store, but was arrested hours later, investigators said.

Recent data from the Gun Violence Archive revealed statistics about gun incidents and deaths at major retailers.

Between January 1, 2020, and November 22, 2022, Walmart experienced 363 gun incidents resulting in 112 deaths. Comparatively, Kroger had 45 gun incidents with 20 gun deaths, and Food Lion reported 32 gun incidents with 21 gun deaths during the same period.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.