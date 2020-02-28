Family of man killed in Lauderhill home invasion seeks justice

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is seeking justice after a home invasion left a loved one dead.

Twenty-two-year-old Rasheed Papley was shot and killed during an overnight break-in gone wrong on Feb. 18.

He and his roommate were shot in their Lauderhill apartment near Northwest 52nd Avenue and 18th Court.

If you have any information regarding this fatal home invasion, call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.